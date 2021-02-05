Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 329 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.96. 41,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average is $211.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

