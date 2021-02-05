Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Up 5%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13. 3,192,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,612,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Medigus in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39.

Medigus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

