Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

MEDP stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

