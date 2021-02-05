Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

