MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

