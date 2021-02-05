Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

