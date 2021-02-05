Meridian Co. (MRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 22nd

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Meridian has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRBK shares. TheStreet raised Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

