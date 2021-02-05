Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.