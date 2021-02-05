Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.50 EPS.

MTOR stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

