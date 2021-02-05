Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 10325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Meritor by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

