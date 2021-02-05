MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires New Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.