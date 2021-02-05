MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 73.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 703,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KNX stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

