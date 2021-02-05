MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.17% of KB Home worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KB Home by 58.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

