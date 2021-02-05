MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,556.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481,962 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in MetLife by 542.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.