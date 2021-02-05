MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

