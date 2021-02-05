Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $179.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

