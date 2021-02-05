Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,100 shares of company stock worth $12,318,870. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

