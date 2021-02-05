Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

