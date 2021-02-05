Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65,271 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average is $214.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

