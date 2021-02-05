Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MAA opened at $134.84 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

