Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.