Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $193.08

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $193.08 and traded as high as $322.00. Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) shares last traded at $321.00, with a volume of 892,837 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.49.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

