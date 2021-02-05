Mitek Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,821 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the average daily volume of 184 put options.

In other news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.