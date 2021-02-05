Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 13,413,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.6 days.

OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $2.72 on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

