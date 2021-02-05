MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

