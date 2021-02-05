Mohawk Group’s (MWK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

