MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $109.76 million and $7.96 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,270.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.89 or 0.04399989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00398368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.37 or 0.01149364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00478895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00403636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00245365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020920 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.