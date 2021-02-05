Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MONRF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

