Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 749,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNR. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.