Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $367.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average is $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

