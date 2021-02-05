MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $62.47.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

