Morgan Stanley Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $87.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

