Morgan Stanley Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $36.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

