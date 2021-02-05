Morgan Stanley Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $86.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. 29,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

