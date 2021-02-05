Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $80.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 50.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

