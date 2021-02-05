Morgan Stanley Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $200.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

