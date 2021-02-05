Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

