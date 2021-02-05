Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 10,209 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $347,412.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

