Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,053 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

