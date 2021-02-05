Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.