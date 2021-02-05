M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 202,445 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $17,516,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

