Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE C traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 380,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,868,715. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.