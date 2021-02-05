Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

