Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,465 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $35,354,000. Natixis raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,751,000 after buying an additional 664,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 258.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 630,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 181,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,635. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

