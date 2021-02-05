Narwhal Capital Management Invests $536,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.27. 45,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.