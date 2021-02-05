Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 169.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,359,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 854,278 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MAV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 67,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

