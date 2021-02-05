Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 5,814 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.68. 4,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.84. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

