Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.39. 24,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

