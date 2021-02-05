Narwhal Capital Management Takes $3.70 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.66. 359,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,334,275. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

