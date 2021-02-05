Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $143.57 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

